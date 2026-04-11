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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Saffron lies' surpass even 'blatant lies': CM Stalin

Stalin accused the AIADMK of 'surrendering the state's autonomy'.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsM K StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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