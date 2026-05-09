<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/tvk-vijays-swearing-in-live-news-tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-india-politics-live-updates-today-tvk-congress-aiadmk-vck-cpi-cpim-vijay-dmk-mk-stalin-indian-politics-iuml-thalapatthy-vijay-oath-ceremony-tvk-alliance-india-news-india-politics-congress-rahul-gandhi-kerala-politics-3996560">Tamil Nadu assembly election</a> results were out on May 4, but the uncertainty over government formation in the state still prevails, with TVK contuining to seek numbers. </p><p>Amidst this political scenario, five Congress MLAs from the Tamil Nadu were camping in Hyderabad on Saturday, reportedly in an apparent move by the party to prevent any poaching attempts.</p><p>Jospeh Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which won 108 seats—10 short of a majority. When he approached the Governor, he was asked to come back with 118 signatures to come into power. </p><p>The debutant party has support of the Congress.</p><p>Congress MLA P Viswanathan from Melur, who was formerly the AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, is likely to become a minister if a TVK government is formed, the sources added. He is said to be leading the group of five MLAs during their stay in Hyderabad. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay stakes claim to form govt but TVK still short of majority.<p>The actor-politician had earlier reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK parties that had been allied with the DMK, seeking their support to form the government after emerging as the single largest party in its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, held on April 23.</p>.<p>The VCK, a long-time ally of the Left parties, is expected to formally announce its support for the TVK, following the stand taken by the communist parties.</p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>