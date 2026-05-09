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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TN Cong MLAs shift to Hyderabad as TVK seeks numbers to form govt

Congress MLA P Viswanathan from Melur is said to be leading the group of five MLAs during their stay in Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 08:13 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 08:13 IST
Indian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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