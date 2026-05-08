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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TN govt drama peaks: Vijay nears CM post, but magic mark eludes him

Time was running out as the outgoing assembly’s tenure has already ended and a new government has to be in place by May 10 failing which the state might go into a brief spell of President’s rule.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 17:21 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsJoseph Vijay

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