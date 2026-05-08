<p>Confusion prevailed over the formation of the next government in Tamil Nadu on Friday despite Chandrasekaran<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Vijay"> Joseph Vijay </a>inched closer to achieving the magic number of 118 after the CPI (M) and CPI with a combined strength of four extended outside support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led dispensation. Prominent Dalit party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) with two MLAs indicated its support for the TVK government but is likely to make a formal announcement only Saturday. </p><p>Time was running out as the outgoing assembly’s tenure has already ended and a new government has to be in place by May 10 failing which the state might go into a brief spell of President’s rule. </p><p> Vijay met the Governor for the third time in three days but the Governor is believed to have insisted on the support of 118 MLAs while the TVK has submitted letters of support only from 116 legislators. It is believed that Vijay and his team sought his swearing-in on Saturday citing it being an auspicious day but the Governor seems to have told them to muster the numbers first. </p><p> Friday was a day of dramatic developments as the IUML, with two MLAs, making several U-turns after announcing support for the TVK. In the end, IUML said it will not support a TVK government and will continue in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'I am waiting': TVK still short of 2 seats as VCK keeps Vijay guessing.<p>The day also saw outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin urging the Governor to immediately initiate the constitutionally mandated steps to form a new government in Tamil Nadu. </p><p> Injecting a new angle, AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran met the Governor late Friday night and submitted a letter seeking to invite AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to form the government. After the meeting, he alleged that his lone MLA S Kamaraj, who won from Mannargudi seat, was missing from the resort where he was staying since Friday evening, and raised a suspicion that he might be in touch with TVK.</p><p> His letter of support to EPS triggered a speculation whether the AIADMK, which won 47 MLAs, was trying to form a government with outside support from DMK. However, the DMK on Friday said it will not support the AIADMK. </p><p> After hectic parleys, CPI and CPI (M) announced “unconditional” support to the TVK government from outside with the primary objective to keep communal forces at bay in Tamil Nadu. </p><p> “We will not join the TVK cabinet. We have not entered into an alliance with the TVK; we have only extended our support. However, we will continue to travel with the DMK in the struggle to oppose communal forces and protect state rights along with other issues that are central to Tamil Nadu,” the two parties said in a joint statement. </p><p> After meeting the governor, Vijay drove straight to meet Left leaders to thank them for their support.</p><p> VCK, while declaring that it will support TVK, has demanded deputy chief minister’s post for its leader Thol. Thirumavalavan as a pre-condition to join the government. Party leaders indicated in their social media posts that they have decided to support TVK. The Left parties announced their support after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge telephoned leaders of both CPI and CPI(M) seeking their support to TVK and Vijay. </p>