Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 | TVK summons party members to discuss alliance prospects

<p>Chennai: Amid speculation that the BJP was sending strong feelers, actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tvk-chief-vijay-promises-rs-2500-monthly-aid-for-women-free-lpg-cylinders-if-voted-to-power-3923378">Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK)</a> on Friday went into a huddle to discuss whether the two-year-old party should enter into an alliance for the April-May assembly polls or contest independently. </p><p>Sources told DH that TVK general secretary ‘Bussy’ N Anand, a close confidante of Vijay for the past 10 years, urgently convened an online meeting of district secretaries on Friday afternoon to discuss several election-related issues, including the alliance question, and appointing micro-observers for all 234 assembly constituencies. </p><p>According to sources, Anand asked the 120 district secretaries whether TVK should form an alliance or contest independently without mentioning with whom the party would ally. </p><p>A majority of the district secretaries are understood to have favoured an alliance to defeat the party’s “political opponent” DMK, while the remaining left the decision to Vijay. “Anand did not mention BJP or AIADMK during the meeting. Almost everyone said they will abide by the decision taken by Vijay,” a top source told DH. </p><p>“The agenda of the meeting was to discuss appointing micro-observers for each constituency, but we ended up talking about alliance. We have made our stand clear. It is for our leader to take a call. We will stand by him whatever he decides,” another source added. </p>.No alliance talks held with TVK, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami.<p>The meeting assumes significance amid intense speculation that the BJP was exerting pressure on TVK to join the NDA to take on the DMK. It also came two days before Vijay is to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Karur stampede case. </p><p>Vijay, who has declared BJP as his ideological enemy, has been resisting pressure from the saffron party to join the NDA. Vijay even rejected an alliance offer from the AIADMK in 2025 by insisting that he should be projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate. </p><p>Friday’s meeting also discussed whether the TVK can field candidates in all 234 assembly constituencies in the state and whether these nominees will have the financial wherewithal -- Tamil Nadu is one of the expensive places to contest elections in India. </p>