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Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 | TVK summons party members to discuss alliance prospects

Sources say 120 district secretaries were summoned to discuss whether TVK should form an alliance or contest independently.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 15:56 IST
Tamil NaduDMKTamil Nadu ElectionsTVK

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