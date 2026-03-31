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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses EPS of 'selling' AIADMK to BJP, dubs alliance as 'Delhi-made'

In his striking remark, Udhayanidhi said that during the last polls, Palaniswami had rented out AIADMK to the BJP, but in the upcoming polls the leader has "sold" the party.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 04:50 IST
India NewsBJPDelhiIndian PoliticsElectionsAIADMKUdhayanidhi Stalin

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