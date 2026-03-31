<p>Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accused AIADMK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-poll-is-to-drive-out-palaniswami-to-prove-tamil-nadu-will-not-fall-for-bjp-udhayanidhi-3949728">Edappadi K Palaniswami </a>of "selling" his party to the BJP and ridiculed the AIADMK-BJP alliance as "Delhi-made" with no guarantee for survival.</p><p>"Today, the BJP and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-aiadmk-to-contest-169-seats-allots-65-constituencies-to-allies-3944388">AIADMK </a>have launched an alliance called Delhi Made or Delhi Make. As China make (not original), this is Delhi make," the DCM said. </p><p>He claimed that alliance has neither a warranty nor a guarantee for the AIADMK, once the election is over. He expressed confidence that the people of the state will not support the AIADMK-BJP alliance.</p><p>In his striking remark, Udhayanidhi said that during the last polls, Palaniswami had rented out AIADMK to the BJP, but in the upcoming polls the leader has "sold" the party.</p>.DMK poll manifesto is game-changing plan for Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin.<p>"But what has he done in this election? He has sold it. He has completely sold AIADMK to the BJP. Today, he says, "I will save the people, I will rescue Tamil Nadu." First, he must be saved, and AIADMK must be rescued from the BJP. Ten-time loser Palaniswami must be turned into a total loser Palaniswami and electorally finished off completely. Will you do it? DMK often targets Palaniswami, saying he has lost 10 elections.</p><p>Addressing an election rally at Kilpennathur in Tiruvannamalai District on Monday, Udhayanidhi said: "No matter how many teams come — BJP's A team, B team, C team — the champion team is DMK." </p><p>The elections for the Tamil Nadu Assembly, with 234 seats, will be held on April 23. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>