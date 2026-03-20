<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-k-sasikala">V K Sasikala</a>, who launched All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) last week, on Friday announced an alliance with the PMK faction led by S Ramadoss for the April 23 assembly polls. </p><p>Sasikala and Ramadoss jointly announced the alliance at the latter’s farmhouse in Thailapuram near Tindivanam. The development was expected after efforts by Sasikala and Ramadoss to join the National Democratic Alliance (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a>) failed to fructify. </p><p>Ramadoss, who has been sidelined by his son R Anbumani who now controls the PMK, is likely to field candidates in Vanniyar-dominated northern Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Ramadoss enjoys a demi-god status among Vanniyars for he spearheaded the agitation in the late 1980s to get Most Backward Class (MBC) status for the community. </p><p>Sasikala believes a section of Mukulathors, the community to which she belongs, might stand behind her and that is the reason why she floated a new party. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026| Sasikala announces party name and election symbol.<p>“Their goal is now to teach a lesson to their respective foes. They know they won’t win but can be a spoiler,” a source aware of the developments told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Though she cannot contest polls till 2027 due to her conviction in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, Sasikala believes her camp can make a difference by fielding candidates at least in constituencies where Mukulathors hold the key.</p><p>Though the candidates to be fielded by both Ramadoss and Sasikala have no chances of winning, they have the potential to spoil the chances of PMK and AIADMK in their respective strongholds. </p><p>Sasikala, who controlled the AIADMK from the sidelines for three decades as friend and advisor to Jayalalithaa, has lost her support base with no senior leader joining her camp after she was released from jail in 2021. Her efforts to rejoin the AIADMK also failed with party general secretary Palaniswami stonewalling them. </p>