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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | V K Sasikala announces alliance with PMK faction led by S Ramadoss

Ramadoss, who has been sidelined by his son R Anbumani who now controls the PMK, is likely to field candidates in Vanniyar-dominated northern Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 15:25 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAssembly electionsPMKV K Sasikala

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