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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay to take oath as Chief Minister on May 10

Governor R V Arlekar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay at 10 am at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on May 10.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijaychief ministerTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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