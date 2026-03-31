Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Viral video of Vijay's driver's son becoming TVK candidate

The fact that Sabarinathan is the son of Vijay’s long-time driver-turned-PA Rajendran turned the story into an overnight hit.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 04:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 04:31 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTrendingTamil Nadu Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us