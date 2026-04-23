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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Voters flock to polling booths despite 2–4°C above normal temperatures

Temperatures surged 2–4°C above normal in many places yet urban centres like Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai particularly, reported steady participation.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiMaduraiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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