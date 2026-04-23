Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Voters flock to polling booths despite 2–4°C above normal temperatures

<p>Chennai: Despite maximum temperature surging 2–4°C above normal in many places this April, the determination of voters remained undeterred, as they trooped in to cast their ballot for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-voters-flock-to-booths-across-state-to-seal-fate-of-4000-odd-candidates-3977986">Tamil Nadu Assembly elections</a> on Thursday, demonstrating a resilient commitment to the democratic process.</p><p>Not surprisingly, the state recorded a brisk early turnout, nearing 38 per cent by 11 am, as people wanted to beat the heat. However, in many places, high humidity made even the 30°C morning air feel closer to 39°C. Yet urban centres like Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai particularly, reported steady participation.</p><p>Voters, especially from marginalised communities, expressed a profound sense of duty and necessity that outweighed the physical discomfort of the "burning sun". For instance, PTI team in Karur came across bead sellers and daily wage earners, travelling considerable distances to polling stations despite heat and limited resources.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Family that votes together, stays together, believes this 3-generation family of 14.<p>At a polling booth in Vettaikaran Pudur in Karur Constituency, Meena, from the traditionally nomadic Narikurravar community, who stood in line with her child in the heat to cast her vote, is very much aware that they cannot afford to waste their vote.</p><p>"We eventually want the government to help us with housing facilities and education for our children. This can happen only if we keep casting out votes, rain or shine," Meena told PTI Videos.</p><p>To manage the "above-normal" temperature this April, not only did the polling booths try to ensure shade and cool spaces with access to water, even during campaigning, candidates too often shifted campaigns to the evening hours to avoid the peak intensity between 11 am and 4 pm.</p>