Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Will Vijay contest from Chennai?

It is believed that Vijay’s astrologer has suggested him to contest from a seat that begins with the letter “V”.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 13:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us