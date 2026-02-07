<p>This is the foremost question before strategists and leaders of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam</a> (TVK) as they scout an assembly seat for actor-politician Vijay to contest in the April-May elections.</p><p>“He will contest from one of the 16 seats in the capital Chennai or from a constituency in Central Tamil Nadu, purely for strategic reasons,” a TVK source aware of the developments told DH.</p>.Madras HC upholds Income Tax Dept's Rs 1.5 crore penalty on TVK chief Vijay, dismisses actor's plea challenging order.<p>Virugambakkam and Velachery in Chennai, Vikravandi in Villupuram district, and Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, and a few other constituencies in the Central region are being considered. ”We will finalize the seat very soon and make it public,” the source added.</p><p>All the seats begin with the letter "V," symbolizing Vijay and victory -- a sentiment cherished by leaders during their electoral debut. Vijay’s senior in tinsel-town, the late Vijayakanth, also contested from Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district.</p><p>It is believed that Vijay’s astrologer has suggested him to contest from a seat that begins with the letter “V”. </p><p>Virugambakkam and Vikravandi also have some sentiment attached to them. Virugambakkam is the constituency in which Saligramam, the locality where Vijay was raised, falls, and Vikravandi is the place where the actor formally launched his party, TVK.</p><p>Velachery, which came into being in 2011 after the delimitation exercise, is being suggested due to its demographics. It has a sizeable chunk of IT professionals, middle-class, and upper-middle-class voters.</p><p>“The reason for choosing Chennai or Central Tamil Nadu is to ensure that there is a greater impact for TVK. Vijay contesting from Chennai will elevate the party across the capital region, which has about 40 seats. Any seat in Central Tamil Nadu will have an impact across the region and the neighbouring northern region,” another source added.</p><p>If Vijay chooses to contest from Chennai, it will be a bold political move, as he would challenge the DMK in its citadel -- the ruling party and its ally, Congress, won all 16 constituencies in the city in the 2021 polls.</p><p>Chief Minister M K Stalin and his deputy and son Udhayanidhi are likely to seek re-election from Kolathur and Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituencies in Chennai.</p><p>Sources say TVK and Vijay feel that the actor contesting from Chennai will also further amplify their projection that the 2026 polls are a fight between the DMK and TVK. “Moreover, the AIADMK has weakened in many parts of Chennai. We believe we can make inroads in Chennai and make a greater impact in this election. It will have a ripple effect,” the source added.</p>.2026 Assembly polls charged up due to TVK entry: Actor Vijay tells cadres.<p>Even the legendary M G Ramachandran did not enter the electoral arena from the state capital after he founded the AIADMK, as Chennai continued to be a stronghold of the DMK. MGR, who had won from St. Thomas Mount in Chennai twice as a DMK nominee, shifted to far-away Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district after he floated his new party. He never contested from Chennai as an AIADMK candidate.</p><p>Even J Jayalalithaa contested from a seat in Chennai – Dr R K Nagar -- only in the last two elections: the 2015 by–polls and the 2016 general elections, after she breached the DMK’s fortress in 2006 by winning half of the 14 seats and winning 14 of the 16 constituencies in 2011.</p>