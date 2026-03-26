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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: With battle lines clearly drawn, AIADMK makes a head start to take on ruling DMK

The AIADMK has allotted three seats to its allies while retaining 13.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 07:54 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 07:54 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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