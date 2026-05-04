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Tamil Nadu assembly elections | AIADMK chief Palaniswami wins by record margin from Edappadi

Palaniswami is among 22 party candidates who have been announced winners by the ECI.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:26 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:26 IST
Tamil NaduElection CommissionAIADMKPalaniswamiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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