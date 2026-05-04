Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2026 | BJP bigwigs trail behind Vijay's TVK, DMK

<p>As the counting of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> assembly elections progressed, data revealed many of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>'s significant candidates trailing behind the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> and Vijay-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> candidates.</p><p>Some of the prominent names include state chief Nainar Nagenthran, former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister L Murugan. </p><p>Nagenthran is contesting from Sattur for the first time after migrating from his home constituency of Tirunelveli, and is trailing by 909 votes behind the DMK candidate Kadarkarairaj A.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | For supporters, 'Thalapathy' Vijay becomes 'Muthalamaichar' as TVK sets for stunning victory.<p>Union Minister L Murugan is trailing behind TVK's Kamali S in Avanashi reserved constituency by 2,080 votes as per the counting trends, while former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is behind TVK's Venkataramanan P by a margin of 9,296 votes in Mylapore constituency in Chennai.</p><p>The party is contesting 27 seats in alliance with the AIADMK.</p><p>BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, who has shifted to Coimbatore North from Coimbatore South, which she won in the 2021 Assembly elections, is also lagging behind TVK's V Sampath Kumar by 839 votes.</p><p>Candidates M R Gandhi, Bhojarajan M, and C Nagesh Kumar are leading in Nagercoil, Udhagamanalam and Thalli constituencies respectively as per the ECI data released on 12:20 PM. </p><p>In Vilavancode constituency, Vijayadharani S is behind the Congress candidate Praveen T T by 6,697 votes.</p><p>As TVK appeared towards the majority mark of 118 Assembly seats out of the total 234 segments in Tamil Nadu, his supporters began celebrations across the state.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>