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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2026 | BJP bigwigs trail behind Vijay's TVK, DMK

Some of the prominent names include state chief Nainar Nagenthran, former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister L Murugan.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 07:43 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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