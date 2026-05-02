Tamil Nadu assembly elections | Vijay’s TVK becomes hot topic among DMK allies ahead of counting day

<p>Chennai: With just a day left before the counting of votes polled in the April 23 assembly elections, cracks seem to have appeared in the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-good-news-will-come-in-a-few-days-dmk-chief-mk-stalin-on-may-4-poll-results-3987732">DMK</a>-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) with alliance partners speaking in different voices and discussing the electoral performance of actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-already-decided-by-people-tvk-leader-sengottaiyan-rejects-exit-polls-predicts-200-plus-seats-for-party-3986145">Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam</a> (TVK). </p><p>Congress was the first ally to assert that it cannot remain “neutral” anymore and that the party must either be in the government or sit in the opposition after the election results are out. </p><p>On Friday night, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said nobody could ignore the approach and strong stand his party took in the run-up to the elections, in the event of the DMK returning to power for a consecutive term. The Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP also said Tamil Nadu politics would have witnessed a massive change if the VCK had insisted on additional assembly seats and jumped onto the “change bandwagon,” an oblique reference to TVK and Vijay. </p><p>Not to be left behind was former Tamil Nadu CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan who on Saturday accused the DMK of denying due recognition to the Left in this election. He also raised doubts whether the DMK will form a single-party government or will depend on allies, while referring to Exit Polls projecting about 120-160 seats to the ruling alliance. </p><p>“CPI(M) and the CPI wanted to contest six seats, the number they contested in 2021. But the DMK was not willing to give them the number and reduced one each. Despite the refusal, we joined the alliance to prevent the BJP from gaining ground in Tamil Nadu,” Balakrishnan said. </p>.TVK election office set ablaze in Trichy; Vijay to visit Velankannai .<p>On TVK and Vijay, Balakrishnan acknowledged that youth wanted a change and it is clear that they have developed political awareness and sought to know the DMK government’s efforts to create jobs in the state. </p><p>DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth did not comment about the Exit Polls, but said he will discuss about the issue after the results when asked whether her party will demand share in power. “Let us see after May 4,” she said. </p><p>SPA, which was once known for its unity and ideological commitment, has been speaking in different voices for the past few months, exposing chinks within. </p><p>The Exit Polls predicting a stupendous performance by TVK and a general perception that DMK allies have might suffered this election seem to be the reasons for alliance partners to speak in public. None of the allies, except the DMDK, was happy with the seat-sharing arrangement with Congress almost exiting the alliance in search of greener pastures (read TVK). </p><p>Thirumavalavan said that he was not willing to walk out of the alliance despite the DMK not allotting his party the number of seats they demanded as he did not want to weaken the alliance. “I was not for breaking the alliance,” he said.</p>