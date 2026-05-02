Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu assembly elections | Vijay’s TVK becomes hot topic among DMK allies ahead of counting day

The Exit Polls have predicted an impressive performance by TVK and that DMK allies have might suffered in this election.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us