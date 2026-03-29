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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Why is Vijay contesting from Chennai a gutsy move?

Vijay entering the fray from Perambur is likely to create a ripple effect across the city and suburban localities.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiDMKIndia PoliticsVijayTVK

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