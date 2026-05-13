Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test | DMK's 'horse-trading' charge, AIADMK's split-vote & TVK's win—as it happened during Vijay's trust vote

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Tamil Nadu's CM Vijay secured a trust vote with 144 MLAs' support amid AIADMK splits and opposition walkouts.
Key points
• Trust vote victory
CM C Joesphy Vijay won the floor test with 144 MLAs in favour, while 22 opposed and five abstained.
• AIADMK rebellion
A faction led by SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam rebelled against Palaniswami, with 22 MLAs supporting Vijay.
• Opposition walkout
DMK MLAs staged a walkout and abstained from voting during the floor test.
• Controversial appointment
Vijay appointed his astrologer as Officer on Special Duty, facing criticism from opposition parties.
• Party support dynamics
Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML, and AMMK supported the government, while PMK abstained and BJP remained neutral.
Key statistics
144
MLAs in favour of trust vote
22
MLAs against trust vote
5
MLAs abstaining from voting
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DMK members stage walk-out
Vijay appointing Pandit Vettrivel as ODS
Congress, CPI , CPI (M) pledges support, PMK abstains
Opposition's allegation of horse-trading
Published 13 May 2026, 07:19 IST