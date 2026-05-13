Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test | DMK's 'horse-trading' charge, AIADMK's split-vote & TVK's win—as it happened during Vijay's trust vote

Tamil Nadu's CM Vijay secured a trust vote with 144 MLAs' support amid AIADMK splits and opposition walkouts.

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Key points

• Trust vote victory CM C Joesphy Vijay won the floor test with 144 MLAs in favour, while 22 opposed and five abstained.

• AIADMK rebellion A faction led by SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam rebelled against Palaniswami, with 22 MLAs supporting Vijay.

• Opposition walkout DMK MLAs staged a walkout and abstained from voting during the floor test.

• Controversial appointment Vijay appointed his astrologer as Officer on Special Duty, facing criticism from opposition parties.