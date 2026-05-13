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Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test | DMK's 'horse-trading' charge, AIADMK's split-vote & TVK's win—as it happened during Vijay's trust vote

Vijay won the floor test with the votes 144 MLAs. 22 MLAs went against the confidence motion, while five abstained from the voting.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 07:19 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

CM Vijay's trust vote: Key highlights of the Tamil Nadu Legisltaive Assembly

In one line
Tamil Nadu's CM Vijay secured a trust vote with 144 MLAs' support amid AIADMK splits and opposition walkouts.
Key points
Trust vote victory
CM C Joesphy Vijay won the floor test with 144 MLAs in favour, while 22 opposed and five abstained.
AIADMK rebellion
A faction led by SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam rebelled against Palaniswami, with 22 MLAs supporting Vijay.
Opposition walkout
DMK MLAs staged a walkout and abstained from voting during the floor test.
Controversial appointment
Vijay appointed his astrologer as Officer on Special Duty, facing criticism from opposition parties.
Party support dynamics
Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML, and AMMK supported the government, while PMK abstained and BJP remained neutral.
Key statistics
144
MLAs in favour of trust vote
22
MLAs against trust vote
5
MLAs abstaining from voting
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.

Chaos within the AIADMK

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DMK members stage walk-out 

Vijay appointing Pandit Vettrivel as ODS

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Congress, CPI , CPI (M) pledges support, PMK abstains

Opposition's allegation of horse-trading

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Published 13 May 2026, 07:19 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKVijayTVK

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