Tamil Nadu Assembly pays tributes to Kallakurichi spurious liquor deaths, Kuwait blaze victims

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday paid tributes to the Kallakurichi victims who died after consuming spurious liquor, those died in the Kuwait blaze and former legislators who passed away.

The brief session commenced with Speaker M Appavu making obituary references to the departed and the members of the House observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.

Expressing shock over the deaths in the illicit liquor consumption case, the Speaker said the state government was taking steps to contain the sale of spurious liquor and following the incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin initiated steps to provide medical treatment to the affected.