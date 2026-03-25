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Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AIADMK releases first list of 23 candidates

AIADMK is the first major party in the state to release its list of candidates, albeit in part.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:25 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:25 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsAIADMKAssembly electionK Palaniswami

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