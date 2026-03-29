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Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: CPI fields veterans in all five seats

Accordingly, K Marimuthu, 55, a State executive council member, has been fielded from the Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly constituency for the second time.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCPIAssembly election

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