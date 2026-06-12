Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker issues notices to 4 former AIADMK MLAs on disqualification issue

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar on Friday said he had initiated legal proceedings against four former AIADMK legislators who quit the party and joined the TVK.</p>.<p>The notices seeking an explanation from them over a petition by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK </a>to disqualify them under Anti-Defection Law, was issued on June 9, he said.</p>.<p>The four former legislators - Maragatham Kumaravel, S Jayakumar, P Sathyabama and Esakki Subaya - joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam barely hours after resigning as AIADMK MLAs. They were among the 25 rebel legislators who voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test in the Assembly on May 13.</p>.Former AIADMK Minister P Benjamin, his supporters join DMK.<p>The members have been provided a window of seven days to provide an explanation, Prabhakar told reporters here.</p>.<p>"Legal proceedings are underway regarding the MLAs who left the AIADMK. Formal notices have been issued to them," the Speaker said.</p>.<p>His decisions were within the Assembly based on official correspondence and were independent of external political activities, the Speaker added.</p>.<p>The disqualification proceedings on 21 rebel AIADMK legislators have been dropped after the party withdrew the request.</p>.<p>The group led by former state minister S P Velumani recently called on AIADMK general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami </a>and patched up. They agreed to function as a united AIADMK, accepting the leadership of Palaniswami.</p>