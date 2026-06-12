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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker issues notices to 4 former AIADMK MLAs on disqualification issue

The members have been provided a window of seven days to provide an explanation, Prabhakar told reporters here.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKTVK

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