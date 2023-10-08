Home
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly to convene on October 9 amid Cauvery issue

Last Updated 08 October 2023, 10:21 IST

The Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet here on Monday, amid the Cauvery river water dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, besides other local issues.

This will also be the first session post snapping of ties between ertwhile allies, the AIADMK and BJP.

While AIADMK, the main opposition party has 66 MLAs, BJP has 4. The two had jointly faced the 2021 state polls as NDA constituents.

TN Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu is slated to present the first supplementary estimates for FY 2023-24 on Monday. The session is expected to be brief.

(Published 08 October 2023, 10:21 IST)
