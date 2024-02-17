Tamil Nadu bans cotton candy following presence of textile dye

Since the candies that were sold in Puducherry were manufactured in Tamil Nadu, the state government sent samples of the food items for testing. “The test result says Rhodamine B is present in the cotton candy and food items with colour additives. According to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, this is an unsafe food with poor standards,” Subramanian said.

“Production, packaging, sale, and export of food with the presence of Rhodamine B is a punishable offence under the Food Safety and Standards Act,” Subramanian said, adding that a ban has been imposed on the same.

Rhodamine B is a chemical compound and a dye which is used in textiles.