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Tamil Nadu becomes second state to have dedicated ministry for Artificial Intelligence

CM C Joseph Vijay revised some of the portfolios and accordingly he has got Poverty Alleviation, and re-allocated the Women Welfare portfolio he held to newly inducted minister K Jegadeshwari.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduArtificial Intelligence

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