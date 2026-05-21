Tamil Nadu becomes second state to have dedicated ministry for Artificial Intelligence

<p>The 23 newly inducted ministers of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet were allotted portfolios on Thursday, including those from the Congress.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijayhttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> revised some of the portfolios and accordingly he has got Poverty Alleviation, and re-allocated the Women Welfare portfolio he held to newly inducted minister K Jegadeshwari.</p><p>The highlight of the portfolio allocation was the newly formed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Department. TVK's R Kumar has been handed over the AI and IT departments. </p><p>Apart from Tamil Nadu, Kerala is the only other state with a dedicated ministry for AI. </p>.<p>Congress party's S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan have been allocated Tourism and Higher Education portfolios, respectively.</p>.Tamil Nadu cadres have been striving for power loyally for 59 yrs; Cabinet inclusion gift to them: Congress.<p>KA Sengottaiyan, who held Finance, has now been allocated Revenue and Disaster Management portfolio. TVK's N Marie Wilson has been named Minister for Finance, Planning and Development.</p>.<p>TVK's Mohamed Farvas has been given Labour Welfare and Skill Development portfolio.</p>.<p>The Governor has approved the changes to as well allocation of the portfolios, a Lok Bhavan release said. </p>