Tamil Nadu begins microchipping beach horses

The TNAWB microchipped about 206 horses in the city on the first day and plans to gradually extend it outside Chennai to cover such animals in tourist places like Ooty. These horses were provided with food and medicine by TNAWB during the 2021 Covid-19 lockdown after the owners were unable to feed them due to lack of resources.

“We will insert a micro-chip into the animal. This will not just help us trace or track the animal but also monitor its health,” M Lakshmi, Director, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Sciences, Tamil Nadu Government, told DH.

“The idea is to feed all the details of the horse into our system so that we can monitor them periodically. For example, we can alert the owners about vaccination date follow-up with them to ensure that they are done at the right time,” Lakshmi added.

Horses are a major source of entertainment for those visiting Marina Beach and other beaches in the city.

Another official said this initiative is to prioritize the well-being of horses through a robust licensing and microchipping system. “Additionally, TNAWB seeks to collaborate with local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to extend support for rehabilitating sick and injured horses,” the official added.

Shruti Vinodh Raj, Honorary Member, TNAWB, explained that the decision to microchip beach horses followed several complaints of their mistreatment by owners, especially after the pandemic.

“We began sending the horses that were being mistreated to shelters, which are struggling to accommodate them due to lack of space. That is when we decided to address the issue at the source as the cost of maintaining a horse is quite high,” Raj said.

Lakshmi said the government plans to issue license and microchip beach horses across the state in a gradual manner and added that this was the first time that the state was making use of advanced technology to keep track of horses as complaints of their mistreatment continue unabated.