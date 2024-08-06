Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai seeks three-month sabbatical to pursue UK fellowship

The High Command has only two options, the sources told DH, which is maintaining the status quo by allowing Annamalai to travel to the UK or asking “someone senior” to take control of the party in the interim.

Even as the Central leadership ponders over the issue, a section within the state BJP is pushing for a new interim leader who is “less aggressive” and “more amenable” towards party functionaries and alliance partners.

Annamalai had applied for the fellowship earlier this year and had attended an interview in this regard in New Delhi in May. Annamalai applied for the fellowship as the founder of the ‘We The Leaders’ foundation, an NGO he launched in 2019 after he sought voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service.

Annamalai, though mocked for his seemingly taller claims of BJP crossing a 20 per cent vote share in the 2024 polls, brought the party into the spotlight through relentless engagement. He contested two elections since entering politics and lost both. His first candidature was from Aravakurichi, in 2021, to the state assembly.

Annamalai’s rise in the BJP has been meteoric after he joined the party in August 2020. Within a year, the blue-eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was made the state unit chief and was given a free hand in running the party.

