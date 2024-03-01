Tamil Nadu BJP wishes Stalin in 'Chinese' on his birthday, nothing offensive says Annamalai

Chennai: The BJP's Tamil Nadu Media cell on Friday extended birthday greetings to DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin in what appeared to be in Chinese language, in an apparent dig at the recent controversy over a 'China flag' in a DMK advertisement for an ISRO launch complex coming up in the state.

The saffron party's state unit chief K Annamalai said he did not find anything 'offensive' about the 'X' post as DMK leader Kanimozhi has reportedly stated that China was not India's enemy.

"On behalf of @bjptnmediacell, here's wishing our Honourable CM Thiru @mkstalin avargal a happy birthday in his favourite language! May he live a long and healthy life!' it said, with an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders including JP Nadda and Annamalai, besides that of Stalin with some message in what seemed to be in Chinese.