Tamil Nadu budget announces 10% payroll subsidy to woman for two years

Chennai: With an aim to further increase the number of women in its labour ecosystem, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced a scheme to offer a payroll subsidy of 10 per cent of the salary of women, differently abled and transgender employees for two years in all the new industrial units that employs more than 500 such people.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in his budget speech for 2024-25. The new scheme will bring more women into the state’s labour ecosystem as Tamil Nadu accounts for 42 per cent of women workforce in the country.

Thennarasu said that as a state with the highest contribution to the number of women working in industries in India and with significant gender parity in its labour ecosystem, Tamil Nadu is a favoured destination for progressive investors.

“This scheme will offer a payroll subsidy of 10 per cent of the salary of women, differently abled and transgender employees for two years in all new industrial units providing direct employment to over 500 such individuals from Tamil Nadu,” Thennarasu said.

He also announced establishment of creches for infant children in all major SIPCOT industrial estates under public-private partnership to support working women.