Tamil Nadu Cabinet expansion: IUML's Shahjahan, VCK's Vanni Arasu sworn in as ministers

<p>AM Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu, belonging to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iuml">IUML </a>and VCK respectively were sworn in as ministers in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Cabinet by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday in a simple ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan.</p>.<p>In the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Shahjahan who won from Papanasam Assembly constituency and Vanni Arasu, who emerged victorious from Tindivanam segement took the oath of office and secrecy.</p>.<p>The induction of the 2 MLAs in the Cabinet led by Vijay brings the total number of ministers, including the chief minister to 35, the maximum permissible limit under the Constitution. </p>.Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay reallocates cabinet portfolios: Check out who got what.<p>On Thursday, CM Vijay expanded his Council of Ministers by inducting 23 Ministers, including two from the Congress, taking the strength of his Cabinet to 33.</p>.<p>The CM allotted one berth each to the VCK and the IUML MLAs who took oath today. This leaves no room to accommodate any splinter AIADMK group in the future. </p><p>S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan were the Congress MLAs who were sworn-in as Ministers. This is the first time that the Congress has joined the government in Tamil Nadu since 1967 when it was thrown out of power by the then fledgling DMK.</p><p>Vijay has done a fine balancing act in the Ministry by inducting seven Dalit Ministers, a record number, and two from the Brahmin community. </p><p>27-year-old S Kamali, a private school teacher who defeated Union Minister of State L Murugan from Avinashi, D Lokesh Tamilselvan, son of AIADMK veteran and former Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanabal, Gandhiraj, and Tennarasu have given a chance from the community, while Viswanathan is also a Dalit. The number will go up to eight when VCK’s Vanni Arasu joins the Cabinet. </p><p><em>(With PTI, DHNS inputs)</em></p>