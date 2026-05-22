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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Cabinet expansion: IUML's Shahjahan, VCK's Vanni Arasu sworn in as ministers

The induction of the 2 MLAs in the Cabinet led by Vijay brings the total number of ministers, including the chief minister to 35, the maximum permissible limit under the Constitution.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 04:46 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 04:46 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsIUMLJoseph Vijay

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