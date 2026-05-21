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Tamil Nadu cadres have been striving for power loyally for 59 yrs; Cabinet inclusion gift to them: Congress

The state is set to witness its first coalition government since 1952, marking the return of the Congress party to the state Cabinet after nearly six decades.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:01 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian Politics

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