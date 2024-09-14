Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrives from US, says investment trip successful

On the controversial video of the Sri Annapoorna hotel chain owner Srinivasan apologising to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore for raising crucial issues on Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Chief Minister said “Srinivasan had raised a just issue on the disparity in GST. The way in which the Finance Minister handled it is shameful. People are watching.”

Responding to a question, Stalin said he would soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take up the issue of New Education Policy and allocation for Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project.