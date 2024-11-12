Home
Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates infrastructure for rural development department

The office buildings were constructed in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupur and Villupuram districts.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 10:17 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 10:17 IST
