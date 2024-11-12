Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates infrastructure for rural development department

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> virtually inaugurated infrastructure for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, established with an outlay of Rs 64.53 crore, from the Secretariat here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The office buildings were constructed in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupur and Villupuram districts.</p>.12 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Lankan navy; protests erupt in Rameswaram.<p>State Ministers I Periyasamy, K Ponmudi and C V Ganesan and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and officials participated. </p>