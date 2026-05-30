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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay likely to visit Tiruchirappalli on Monday to thank voters

TVK president Vijay is expected to take part in a 'thanksgiving meeting' as well at St Joseph's college there.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTiruchirappalliJoseph Vijay

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