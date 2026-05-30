Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay likely to visit Tiruchirappalli on Monday to thank voters

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> is expected to visit Tiruchirappalli on June 1 to thank the voters of Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency from where he won and subsequently resigned his seat, party sources said.</p>.<p>However, there was no immediate official information or itinerary on the chief minister's expected trip to the Cauvery delta city in central Tamil Nadu. </p><p>TVK president Vijay had successfully contested from both Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur (Chennai) Assembly constituencies. In Tiruchirappalli East, he won with a comfortable margin of 27,416 votes against his nearest DMK rival S Inigo Irudayaraj.</p>.PMK leader Anbumani slams TVK regime for 'failure' to prevent attack on Dalits in southern Tamil Nadu.<p>He also defeated DMK candidate R D Shekar in the Perambur constituency by a margin of 53,715 votes. However, Vijay opted to resign the Trichirappalli seat to retain Perambur.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">TVK</a> party sources here said that Vijay is scheduled to leave from Chennai on June 1 by a special flight. He is expected to take part in a 'thanksgiving meeting' as well at St Joseph's college there. TVK sources said senior party functionaries are making all necessary arrangements.</p>.<p>Sources further said that during his visit to Tiruchirappalli, Vijay is likely to inspect and assess the functioning of government departments.</p>