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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay reallocates cabinet portfolios: Check out who got what

The Chief Minister has allotted one berth each to the VCK and the IUML, which will join the government very soon, taking the Cabinet strength to its maximum of 35.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsJoseph Vijay

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