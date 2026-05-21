<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday allocated portfolios to 23 ministers of his Cabinet, including Congress members. This took the total strength of his Cabinet to 33.</p><p>Vijay also revised some of the portfolios. </p><p>The Chief Minister has allotted one berth each to the VCK and the IUML, which will join the government very soon, taking the Cabinet strength to its maximum of 35.</p><p><strong>Check out the full list of ministers and their portfolios: </strong></p><p>1. C Joseph Vijay: Chief Minister Existing portfolios Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Women Welfare, Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Aged, Differently Abled Persons, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.</p>.<p>Revised portfolios Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness, Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Aged, Differently Abled Persons, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.</p>.Recitation of Tamil Nadu state song after national anthem & Vande Mataram during swearing-in stokes row.<p>2. N Anand: Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources Existing portfolios Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Union, Poverty alleviation Programme, Rural 'Indebtedness' and Irrigation, Irrigation Projects including Small Irrigation.</p>.<p>Revised portfolios Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Union, Irrigation, Irrigation Projects including Small Irrigation.</p>.<p>3. Aadhav Arjuna: Minister for Public Works and Sports Development </p><p>4. K.G. Arunraj: Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare 5. P. Venkataramanan: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies </p><p>6. S Keerthana: Minister for Industries </p><p>7. R Nirmalkumar: Minister for Energy Resources and Law </p><p>Existing portfolios: Electricity & Non-Conventional Energy Development, Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption, Legislative Assembly, Governor, Elections and Passports.</p>.<p>Revised portfolios: Electricity & Non-Conventional Energy Development, Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption, Governor, Elections and Passports.</p>.<p>8. KA Sengottaiyan: Minister for Finance re-designated as Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Portfolios allotted: Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management, Boodhan, Gramadhan and Legislative Assembly.</p>.<p>9. Srinath: Minister for Fisheries-Fishermen Welfare </p><p>10 Kamali S: Minister for Animal Husbandry </p><p>11. C Vijayalakshmi: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development </p><p>12. R V Ranjithkumar: Minister for Forests </p><p>13. Vinoth: Minister for Agriculture - Farmers Welfare Portfolios: Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugar, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development.</p>.<p>14. Rajeev: Minister for Environment and Climate Change </p><p>15. B Rajkumar: Minister for Housing and Urban Development </p><p>16. V Gandhiraj: Minister for Cooperation </p><p>17. Mathan Raja P: Minister for MSMEs </p><p>18. Jegadeshwari K: Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment Portfolios: Social Welfare including Women Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme.</p>.<p>19. Rajesh Kumar S: Minister for Tourism </p><p>20. M Vijay Balaji: Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi </p><p>21. Logesh Tamilselvan D: Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration </p><p>22. Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A: Minister for Transport </p><p>23. Ramesh: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments </p><p>24. Rajmohan: Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity </p><p>25. P Viswanathan: Minister for Higher Education </p><p>26. Dr TK Prabhu Minister for Natural Resources </p><p>27. Kumar R: Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology & Digital Services.</p>.<p>28. Thennarasu K: Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare </p><p>29. V Sampath Kumar: Minister for Backward Classes Welfare </p><p>30. Mohamed Farvas J: Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development </p><p>31. D Sarathkumar: Minister for Human Resources Management </p><p>32. N Marie Wilson: Minister for Finance, Planning and Development </p><p>33. Vignesh K: Minister for Prohibition and Excise </p><p>Minorities Welfare and Adi Dravidar Welfare Departments are yet to be allocated and they are likely to be allocated to nominees of IUML and VCK respectively when they join the government. </p>