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Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin demands special Parliament session to enact constitutional amendments for delimitation

In a social media post, he said, "This (initiative by the Centre) is most probably aimed at securing electoral gains in the forthcoming Assembly elections in four major states."
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:09 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:09 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsMK Stalin

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