Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin hikes assistance to boat owners, kin of fishermen detained by Sri Lankan navy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday enhanced the daily assistance being given to the families of fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan navy besides relief provided to owners of fishing vessels confiscated by the island nation.

Also, the CM requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure permission to the representatives of fishermen to meet the Indian fishermen in Lankan prison. The Centre should take steps to secure the release of 87 fishermen and 175 boats detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, he urged.

An official release here said the Chief Minister has ordered to hike daily the assistance of Rs 250 to Rs 350 for the families of fishermen who are languishing in Sri Lankan prisons.