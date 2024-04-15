JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin labels GST as 'exploitative' of the poor

Stalin, in a post on 'X' complained that there is levy of taxes under the GST Acts for 'everything from a hotel to getting a two-wheeler repaired'.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 10:43 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday dubbed the GST as "exploitative" of the poor and wanted to know if "taking a selfie" too would next fall under the taxation net.

Stalin, in a post on 'X' complained that there is levy of taxes under the GST Acts for "everything from a hotel to getting a two-wheeler repaired".

"Middle class families, after seeing the GST component in food bills in restaurants lament the #GabbarSinghTax. What next? will the GST be applicable even for taking a selfie? Cannot the BJP (regime) show compassion for the poor which waived Rs 1.45 lakh crore corporate tax? About 64 per cent of collections under the GST come from the ordinary people; 33 per cent from middle classes and only a meagre three percent is from super rich. In order to change this "exploitation" of the poor, Vote for I.N.D.I.A (alliance)", he said (in Tamil).

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 April 2024, 10:43 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsMK StalinCGST

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT