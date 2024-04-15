Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin labels GST as 'exploitative' of the poor

"Middle class families, after seeing the GST component in food bills in restaurants lament the #GabbarSinghTax. What next? will the GST be applicable even for taking a selfie? Cannot the BJP (regime) show compassion for the poor which waived Rs 1.45 lakh crore corporate tax? About 64 per cent of collections under the GST come from the ordinary people; 33 per cent from middle classes and only a meagre three percent is from super rich. In order to change this "exploitation" of the poor, Vote for I.N.D.I.A (alliance)", he said (in Tamil).