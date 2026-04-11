<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>President M K Stalin has strongly condemned the BJP for reducing the ED into an "errand department" and dubbed the alleged Rs 1,000 crore TASMAC scam and the illegal sandmining to the tune of nearly Rs 5,000 crore as "BJP-scripted and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ed">ED </a>enacted dramas".</p>.<p>In an interview to <em>PTI</em>, he alleged the entire nation was witnessing how the BJP-led Union government was trying to oppress opposition parties by reducing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into a "servile agency" and thereby fabricating false cases and foisting them.</p>.<p>"We have seen High Courts and even the Supreme Court censure the ED on several occasions. The things you pointed out were BJP at the Centre scripted and ED enacted dramas," he said.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK dancing to BJP's tunes, DMK bloc will win over 200 seats: MK Stalin.<p>The cases referred include the alleged illegal sand mining to the tune of about Rs 4,730 crore in the state and the CM was asked if such cases had a legal basis or not and whether there was anything wrong in the central agency probing the allegations.</p>.<p>He was also asked if the DMK felt whether its regime was being targeted by the BJP by misusing the ED. </p>