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Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin dismisses ED allegations on TASMAC, sand mining scams as 'Centre produced'

The cases referred include the alleged illegal sand mining to the tune of about Rs 4,730 crore in the state and the CM was asked if such cases had a legal basis.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu

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