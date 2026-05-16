<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> has recommended to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar the portfolios to be allocated to the council of ministers who were sworn in along with him on May 10 and it has been approved by the governor, Lok Bhavan said on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to the Lok Bhavan press release, Vijay will handle public, general administration, police, women and youth welfare, welfare of children, aged, differently abled persons, municipal administration and urban and water supply.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to attend V D Satheesan's swearing-in.<p>Similarly, N Anand was designated minister for rural development and water resources.</p>.<p>Likewise, Aadhav Arjuna will take care of public works (buildings, highways and minor ports) and sports development.</p>.'Don’t induct rebel AIADMK MLAs into Cabinet': VCK leader D Ravikumar urges Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.<p>Dr K G Arunraj will be the minister for health, medical education and family welfare.</p>.<p>K A Sengottaiyan shall be the Finance Minister. </p>