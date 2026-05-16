Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM recommends portfolios, Guv approves; Vijay to handle general administration, police

Vijay will handle public, general administration, police, women and youth welfare, welfare of children, aged, differently abled persons, municipal administration and urban and water supply.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 12:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayportfoliosrajendra arlekar

Follow us on :

Follow Us