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Tamil Nadu CM slams Modi over women's free bus travel remark, mocks AIADMK as 'Amit Shah DMK'

The chief minister, however, countered, saying the initiative was "economic revolution" that empowered women.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 00:06 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 00:06 IST
India NewsAmit ShahTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDMKAIADMK

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