<p>Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Tuesday took strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that free bus travel scheme for women could undermine financial viability of projects like metro rail, and claimed that Modi doesn't seem to care for women.</p>.<p>The remark came as he was addressing a poll campaign in support of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates here on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>Stalin said, according to the prime minister, the free bus travel (Vidiyal Payanam) for women launched by the DMK, would affect the profit of metro rail.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay cutout campaigns as actor stays away from electioneering.<p>"This shows that the prime minister doesn't seem to care about the advancement of women. If the NDA comes to power in Tamil Nadu, it will halt this scheme," Stalin, who is the president of DMK, claimed.</p>.<p>He was referring to a recent remark by Modi in an interview claiming permanent free bus travel schemes for women could undermine the financial viability of metro rail.</p>.<p>The chief minister, however, countered, saying the initiative was "economic revolution" that empowered women.</p>.<p>Stalin also mocked AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for "surrendering" Tamil Nadu's rights to the BJP and alleged that Palaniswami has turned the party, named after former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, into "Amit Shah DMK".</p>.<p>"If Tamil Nadu should move forward in top gear, then the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' government must be formed again," Stalin said, adding that the DMK's return would ensure more development for the state. </p>