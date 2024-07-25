Tamil Nadu CM Stalin discusses investment partnerships with UAE minister Al Marri

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met with United Arab Emirates Minister for Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri at the Secretariat here on Thursday and discussed investment partnerships in various sectors, with a focus on MSMEs and job creation.
The discussions with the UAE minister, who is leading a 30-member delegation, revolved around several sectors including logistics, retail and affordable housing.
"Delighted to host H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of @EconomyAE, today at the Secretariat," the chief minister said in a post on social media platform X.
"He is a great friend and well-wisher of Tamil Nadu, whom I had the pleasure of meeting during my visit to the #UAE in March 2022. During our meeting, we discussed business and investment partnerships in sectors such as logistics, retail, affordable housing, and food processing, with a particular focus on MSMEs and job creation," Stalin said in the post.
State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government and the UAE Embassy and heads of international business groups were present on the occasion.
Published 25 July 2024, 12:42 IST