Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates first unit of super critical thermal power plant

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/expanding-dmk-led-alliance-tamil-nadu-cm-stalin-further-consolidating-support-or-fearful-of-anti-incumbency-3925953">M K Stalin</a> on Friday inaugurated first unit of 2x660 MW Super Critical Thermal Power plant established at an outlay of Rs 13,077 crore in Tuticorin district.</p><p>The plant established by Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd is 6 per cent more efficient than the conventional thermal power plants and reduces fuel costs, besides allowing a quicker start-up time for power generation.</p>.<p>Through a video conference facility from the Secretariat here, Stalin inaugurated Unit 1 of the project built at Udangudi in Tuticorin.</p><p>To meet the increasing power demand of the state and provide electricity to industrial units, the government has been taking all necessary steps on a war footing, an official release said on Friday.</p><p>As a result of the initiatives, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leader in the energy sector, the release said, adding by enhancing production of thermal, gas and renewable sources, the state's energy infrastructure has been strengthened.</p><p>A unique feature of the project is that it is the first such facility with a dedicated offshore captive port. Coal is transported from a terminal located 9 km into the sea via enclosed conveyor belts, reducing transportation costs and ensuring an environmentally friendly fuel supply, it said.</p><p>The power generated from this facility would be integrated into the grid through a 400 kV Gas Insulated Substation. The project would increase the state's self-generation capacity and reduce the need to purchase power from the open market.</p><p>The Chief Minister also inaugurated 11 road projects completed by the state highways department in Salem, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruppur and Tiruvarur districts at a total cost of Rs 1,843.85 crore.</p>.'Tamil Nadu converted nearly 74% of MoUs into project in five years': DMK minister TRB Raaja.<p>Some of the major projects launched include the upgradation of the Omalur-Sankagiri-Tiruchengode-Paramathi Road into a four-lane at Rs 985.18 crore spanning 36 km.</p><p>Under the Chief Minister's Road Development Schemes, widening and improvement of a 9.15 km stretch was taken up at Rs 59.15 crore, the release said.</p><p>In Coimbatore district, Stalin unveiled the Coimbatore Western Ring Road built at Rs 250 crore, a four-lane highway spanning 11.8 km.</p><p>In Tiruppur, he launched the 13.49 km Palani-Dharapuram road that has been widened into four lanes costing Rs 87.69 crore, the release added.</p><p>Later, Stalin also inaugurated and took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Municipal Administration and Water Supply projects worth Rs 265.66 crore, the government said.</p><p>As per the release, the Chief Minister inaugurated 45 completed projects valued at Rs 211.90 crore, laid the foundation stone for 9 new projects worth Rs 53.76 crore and flagged off 28 new vehicles costing Rs 3.28 crore to the department.</p>