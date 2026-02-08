Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to expedite rail projects in state, seeks release of pending funds

The CM urged the Prime Minister to ensure that funds for sanctioned projects are released "in full and on a priority basis" to facilitate smooth land acquisition.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 06:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 06:13 IST
India NewsRailwaysNarendra ModiMK Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us