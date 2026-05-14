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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 2% DA hike for govt employees, teachers

The DA hike will result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1,230 crore for the state government.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 10:06 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 2% DA hike for govt employees, teachers

In one line
Tamil Nadu CM announces a 2% Dearness Allowance hike for government employees and teachers from January 2026.
Key facts
DA hike details
The Dearness Allowance for government employees and teachers has been increased from 58% to 60%, effective from 1 January 2026.
Financial impact
The 2% DA hike will result in an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the state government.
Government commitment
The state government reaffirmed its commitment to welfare schemes for officials, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners.
Role of officials
Government officials and teachers are highlighted as pivotal in designing and implementing welfare schemes.
Key statistics
58%
Previous DA rate
60%
New DA rate
1 January 2026
Effective date
₹1,230 crore
Additional annual expenditure
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 14 May 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsTamil NaduteachersDearness Allowancegovt employeesJoseph Vijay

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