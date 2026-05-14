Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 2% DA hike for govt employees, teachers

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Tamil Nadu CM announces a 2% Dearness Allowance hike for government employees and teachers from January 2026.
Key facts
• DA hike details
The Dearness Allowance for government employees and teachers has been increased from 58% to 60%, effective from 1 January 2026.
• Financial impact
The 2% DA hike will result in an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the state government.
• Government commitment
The state government reaffirmed its commitment to welfare schemes for officials, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners.
• Role of officials
Government officials and teachers are highlighted as pivotal in designing and implementing welfare schemes.
Key statistics
1 January 2026
Effective date
₹1,230 crore
Additional annual expenditure
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Published 14 May 2026, 10:06 IST