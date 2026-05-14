Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 2% DA hike for govt employees, teachers

Tamil Nadu CM announces a 2% Dearness Allowance hike for government employees and teachers from January 2026.

In one line

Key facts

• DA hike details The Dearness Allowance for government employees and teachers has been increased from 58% to 60%, effective from 1 January 2026.

• Financial impact The 2% DA hike will result in an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the state government.

• Government commitment The state government reaffirmed its commitment to welfare schemes for officials, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners.