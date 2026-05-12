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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appoints personal astrologer as 'Officer on Special Duty' in CMO

Vettrivel, who describes himself as a political and celebrity astrologer, claimed to have also advised late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and BJP leader LK Advani.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 17:26 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 17:26 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTamil Nadu AssemblyVijaycmo

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