Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appoints personal astrologer as 'Officer on Special Duty' in CMO

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay appointed his personal astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, as the Officer on Special Duty (Political) in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), triggering a row with alliance partners objecting to the move. </p><p>Vettrivel was appointed to the post a day before Vijay seeks a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to prove his majority. Radhan is Vijay’s astrologer and spiritual advisor and had also predicted the Chief Minister’s victory way back in January. </p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's astrologer, who predicted his victory, appointed Officer on Special Duty.<p>Radhan, who describes himself as a political and celebrity astrologer, claimed to have also advised late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and BJP leader LK Advani. </p><p>The appointment led to condemnation from alliance partners, including Congress and VCK, who said there was no room for an astrologer in a secular government that should focus on scientific temper.</p>