Tamil Nadu CM Vijay arrives at Mangaluru International Airport, heads to Kollur temple

<p>Mangaluru: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> arrived in Mangaluru International Airport on Friday and then proceeded to Kollur Mookambika Temple. </p><p>A large number of people had gathered at the airport to get a glimpse of their favourite hero Vijay. Some had even come with a TVK party flag as well. </p><p>Vijay arrived in a special flight to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru-international-airport">Mangaluru International Airport </a>at 12.30 pm and travelled to Kollur by road. He will offer special prayers at the temple. </p>.Fire breaks out at Delhi's Tamil Nadu House where CM Vijay is staying; no damage reported.<p>Extensive security arrangements were made at the airport. As Vijay is a Z+ category protectee, all prescribed security protocols, including convoy security arrangements, have been strictly enforced. Security personnel were also deployed along the travel route and around the temple premises to ensure a smooth visit.</p><p>According to Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, around 40 personnel from the Tamil Nadu Police, including a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP), accompanied the chief minister as part of his protection team.</p><p>Previous chief ministers of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>including MG Ramachandran, Janaki Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa had visited Kollur and sought blessings of the goddess after assuming the chief ministerial post. </p>