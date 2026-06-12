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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay arrives at Mangaluru International Airport, heads to Kollur temple

A large number of people had gathered at the airport to get a glimpse of their favourite hero Vijay. Some had even come with a TVK party flag as well.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaMangaluru International AirportKollur Mookambika templeJoseph VijayTVK

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