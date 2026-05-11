<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> called on his predecessor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Monday, as the visit was being described as a "courtesy call."</p><p>The two met at the DMK President's Alwarpet residence in Chennai, as Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin accorded a warm welcome to the CM, reported <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>This was the first time that the two leaders met, after the results of Tamil Nadu Apolls were announced on May 4. </p>.CM Vijay, newly elected members take oath in TN Legislative Assembly .<p>Vijay and Stalin honoured each other with silk shawls and bouquet.</p><p>Udhayanidhi initially welcomed Vijay with a handshake and a warm embrace upon the CM's arrival. Later, Stalin also hugged Vijay.</p><p>Vijay was sworn in as the state's Chief Minister on Sunday, with members of his cabinet taking on their duties. On Monday, Joseph Vijay and the newly elected MLAs took their oaths in the Assembly.</p><p>Following the ruling party's oaths, DMK legislature party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former Chief Ministers AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami, and DMK leader O Panneerselvam were among those who took oath as legislators.</p>