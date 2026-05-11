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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls on DMK President M K Stalin, visit described as 'courtesy call'

The two met at the DMK President's Alwarpet residence in Chennai, as Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin accorded a warm welcome to the CM.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsM K StalinUdhayanidhi StalinVijayTVK

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