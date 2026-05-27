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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls on PM Narendra Modi

This was the first time Vijay met the prime minister after assuming charge as Tamil Nadu chief minister
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNarendra Modi

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