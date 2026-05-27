Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls on PM Narendra Modi

<p>New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay called on Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>This was the first time Vijay met the prime minister after assuming charge as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>chief minister early this month following assembly elections in the state.</p>.<p>"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @actorvijay met Prime Minister @narendramodi today," the prime minister's office said on 'X'.</p>