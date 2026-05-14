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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay focusses on functioning of state-run liquor retailer, relocates 717 shops

Another circular directs employees of TASMAC shops to strictly follow Rule 11A of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending Rules, 2003, which prohibits selling liquor to persons below 21 years of age.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsLiquorJoseph Vijay

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