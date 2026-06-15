Tamil Nadu CM Vijay honours Kirti Chakra awardee Meenatchi Sundaram with Rs 48 lakh reward

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister C <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Joseph Vijay</a> on Monday honoured Kirti Chakra awardee Lance Naik A Meenatchi Sundaram with a cheque for Rs 48 lakh on behalf of the state government in recognition of his bravery during an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anti-terrorist-operation">anti-terror operation</a>.</p>.<p>The cheque was presented by the Tamil Nadu Ex-Servicemen Benevolent Fund at the Secretariat.</p>.<p>Family members of Meenatchi Sundaram and senior government officials were present on the occasion.</p>.Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna award scholarships to 180 students in Telangana's Thummanpet.<p>A native of Theni district, Sundaram, who belongs to the Artillery Regiment and is serving with the 34 Rashtriya Rifles, sustained gunshot wounds to his face and right shoulder during a counter-terrorist operation in Kulgam, South Kashmir, on December 19, 2024.</p>.<p>Despite his injuries and severe pain, Sundaram displayed rare courage and exceptional bravery and neutralised a terrorist in an intense close-quarters encounter.</p>.<p>President Droupadi Murmu presented him with the Kirti Chakra in recognition of his indomitable spirit, courage and exceptional bravery at a ceremony held in New Delhi on June 8.</p>