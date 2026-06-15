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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay honours Kirti Chakra awardee Meenatchi Sundaram with Rs 48 lakh reward

The cheque was presented by the Tamil Nadu Ex-Servicemen Benevolent Fund at the Secretariat.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCash rewardJoseph Vijay

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