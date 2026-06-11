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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay likely to raise central fund allocation, regional issues at NITI Aayog meeting

Vijay is also likely to demand the allocation of funds for key infrastructure projects, official sources said.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 05:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNITI AayogJoseph Vijay

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