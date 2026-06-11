Tamil Nadu CM Vijay likely to raise central fund allocation, regional issues at NITI Aayog meeting

<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to attend the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday.</p><p>Vijay is likely to raise issues regarding central fund allocation at the meeting and will voice regional concerns. </p>.<p>Vijay is also likely to demand the allocation of funds for key infrastructure projects, official sources said.</p>.<p>This will be Vijay's maiden meeting of the governing council.</p>.PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog governing council meeting on June 11, DK Shivakumar to attend.<p>Earlier, upon his arrival at the Tamil Nadu House, he was received by Chief Secretary M Saikumar and Tamil Nadu Resident Commissioner R Jaya.</p>.<p>Vijay is scheduled to visit the renowned Kollur Sri Mookambika temple in Udupi district, Karnataka, on June 12, marking his first official visit to the ancient pilgrimage site after taking up the reins as Chief Minister in May. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>